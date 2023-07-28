Manchester Chamber hosts wine and cheese event to build partnerships Loop Jamaica

The Manchester Chamber of Commerce (MCOC) is solidifying its presence, as a premier representative and advocacy group for businesses in Manchester.

After a brief hiatus, last year, they re-introduced their premier Wine and Cheese fundraising event, and this year their objective is to establish this event as a more permanent space on the business calendar.

According to Simone Spence-Johnson, President of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce, the vision is to see the wine and cheese event grow to facilitate hundreds of patrons, networking and highlighting their unique brand excellence and possibly collaborations with other chambers.

“The MCOC wants the Wine and Cheese event to be the premier summer event to look forward to as it continues to grow. It should be considered as the space to mingle, network and enjoy good company,” Spence-Johnson said.

The much-anticipated event will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023, on the lawns of the Tropics View Hotel, in Mandeville, Manchester. It will feature a plethora of corporate sponsors and a cache of prizes. It will be a delightful evening all for a very worthy cause.

Spence-Johnson said the Chamber has forged new partnerships since hosting the event last year, and this year they welcome on board, the VM Group.

“No event is successful without the support of our sponsors. ATL Automotives and Select Brands are back on board and we thank them for their continued support over the years. We look forward to the continued collaborative growth with all our sponsors,” she said.

Sponsors will include VM Wealth, Select Brands, ATL Auto, JMMB, JN Bank,

Blue Ember Concepts, OMG Restaurant & Coffee Bar, Sweet Addictions Pastries & More, Skyfall Events, Mickwade Security, 876GET, Digify TV, Bags & Beyond and Dre’s Dylite.

Admission is $5500, and tickets are available at Fontana Pharmacy.

The VM Group has established a meaningful relationship with the Manchester Chamber of Commerce over the past 25 years through their Mandeville branch. This sponsorship they said serves to build on services offered by contributing to helping businesses and residents in the parish achieve true financial wellbeing through its products and services.

VM Group will be sharing information on US and Local Equities, Unit Trust, Corporate Lending and Capital Markets; as well as the organisation’s iSave products, credit cards and savings accounts.

There will also be the opportunity for self-employed persons, professionals and contract workers living and operating businesses in the parish to benefit from services provided by VM Pensions including Corporate Pension Solutions and Individual Approved Retirement Schemes (ARS).

The MCOC is inviting donors to assist and contribute to the Friends In Need Charity and special highlights will be given to the donors on the night of the event.

According to Yvonne Townsend, Owner and Operator of Friends In Need Safe Home and Thrift Store part proceeds of the MCOC Fundraising Event, will enable the organization to assist more individuals.

“There has been a steady increase in the number of ‘friends in need’ while reaching those already under our umbrella in a more impactful way. The support from the MCOC will be a God send, as in our over 31 years of operating we are at an all-time low as it relates to financial support. Their assistance will be greatly appreciated,” Townsend said.

Friends In Need operate a private children’s home where abandoned and neglected children are housed. These children are from Jamaica, Germany, England, the United States and Australia to name a few. Some of these children have been rehabilitated and sent back to family members, while others having nowhere to call home remain at the shelter.

The Manchester Chamber of Commerce has identified itself as an organization that promotes and facilitates entrepreneurship through the development and growth of businesses while improving the quality of life in the parish of Manchester.