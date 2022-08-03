Manchester Chamber of Commerce seeks to strengthen connections Loop Jamaica

Simone Spence-Johnson, President of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce, says the organisation is working to strengthen the connections among its members.

Spence-Johnson, who was recently re-elected to her second term at the helm of the 58-year-old institution, said the chamber is also seeking to forge new relationships and create networking and business development platforms.

To this end, the Manchester Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Wine and Cheese Event on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 6:30 pm.

The much-anticipated event will be held on the lawns of the Tropics View Hotel in Mandeville, Manchester. It will will feature a plethora of corporate sponsors and a cache of prizes.

“Being mindful of the difficulties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided to host events that will reconnect and re-engage our members and other business community interests. We really need to get back out into the community and let our members know we are still here,” she said.

The Manchester Chamber of Commerce has identified itself as an organisation that promotes and facilitates entrepreneurship through the development and growth of businesses while improving the quality of life in the parish of Manchester.

Part proceeds of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce Wine and Cheese Event will go to the Ebenezer Rehabilitation Centre.