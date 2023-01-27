Manchester City thrashes Bristol City 5-0

Black Immigrant Daily News

Holders, Manchester City cruised into the semi-finals of the Continental League Cup with a 6-0 victory over Championship Team, Bristol City.

Manchester City were 5-0 up at half-time following two goals from Hayley Raso, while England winger, Lauren Hemp scored either side of half time.

Returning to her former club, Hemp was assisted on both occasions by Khadija Shaw, who also got on the scoresheet.

Summer signing Mary Fowler netted on the stroke of half-time.

Manchester City have won all four matches in the competition this season without conceding a goal.

Bristol City Women, who are second in the Women’s Championship, failed to have a shot on target on a chilly evening.

West Ham United Women sealed a place in the semi-finals with a 1-0 win over Liverpool, and Sam Kerr scored twice as Chelsea Women overcame Tottenham Hot Spur Women 3-1 to book a place in the semi-finals.

The draw for the semi-finals takes place today.

