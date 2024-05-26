Manchester man allegedly held with over $18-m worth of ‘coke’ at SIA Loop Jamaica

Investigators from the Firearms and Narcotics Investigation Division (FNID) have charged a 53-year-old man, Thomas Edwards of Hatfield in Manchester, with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, attempting to export cocaine, and conspiracy to export cocaine.

The charges arose from the seizure of four kilograms of cocaine at the Sangster International Airport (SIA) in Montego Bay, St James on Wednesday, May 22.

Reports indicate that about 5:10 pm, Edwards was stopped by FNID operatives while attempting to board a flight to Heathrow, England.

After a preliminary interview, a search of his luggage allegedly revealed four kilograms of cocaine that was reportedly concealed in false compartments.

Edwards was the taken into police custody.

The estimated street value of the cocaine is $18,744,094 or £94,345.

Edwards was interviewed in the presence of his attorney on Friday, May 26, and was subsequently charged.

He is scheduled to appear in the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, May 29.