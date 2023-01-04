Manchester man believed to have killed himself after murdering wife Loop Jamaica

Manchester man believed to have killed himself after murdering wife
Wednesday Jan 04

Paul Henry

52 minutes ago

Stephanie Ellis

Police investigators are probing a suspected murder-suicide involving a couple in Bonitto Crescent in Mandeville, Manchester.

Police have identified the deceased as Stephanie and Ricky Ellis.

Loop News understands that Stephanie was employed as a loans officer at a Bank of Nova Scotia institution in the parish and her husband operated a taxi for years.

Reports are that Stephanie Ellis didn’t turn up at work, and police went to the couple’s house where the woman was found with a wound to her forehead.

The man was subsequently found hanging from a scaffold.

Loop News will have more as the story breaks.

