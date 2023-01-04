Manchester man believed to have killed himself after murdering wife Loop Jamaica

Police investigators are probing a suspected murder-suicide involving a couple in Bonitto Crescent in Mandeville, Manchester.

Police have identified the deceased as Stephanie and Ricky Ellis.

Loop News understands that Stephanie was employed as a loans officer at a Bank of Nova Scotia institution in the parish and her husband operated a taxi for years.

Reports are that Stephanie Ellis didn’t turn up at work, and police went to the couple’s house where the woman was found with a wound to her forehead.

The man was subsequently found hanging from a scaffold.

Loop News will have more as the story breaks.