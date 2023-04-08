Manchester man booked for housebreaking after search at his home Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
A Manchester man was charged with housebreaking and larceny following an incident in Montpelier Housing Scheme in the parish on Tuesday, March 14.

Charged is 27-year-old Jermaine Findlay of Rocky Hill district, Manchester.

Reports from the Mandeville police are that between the hours of 7:30 am and 1:45 pm, a woman locked her house and left.

On her return, she discovered that the house had been broken into, and that pieces of clothing, a knapsack and cash had been stolen.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

Findlay was arrested in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth on a separate charge on Tuesday, April 4, and his home was subsequently searched. During the search, clothing items that are believed to have been stolen from the woman’s house, were found at the premises.

He was charged on Thursday, April 6 after being interviewed in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not yet been finalised.

