Manchester teacher charged with rape of 11-y-o Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
2 hrs ago

A 29-year-old schoolteacher, Miguel Griffiths, otherwise called ‘Spoon’, of Knockpatrick District, Manchester has been charged with raping an 11-year-old girl.

Detectives assigned to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) arrested and charged Griffiths with rape, grievous sexual assault and obscene publication.

The charges follow the reported incidents between December 2021 and June 2022.

Reports are that Griffiths sent photographs and videos of his genitals to an 11-year-old girl. He later met with the child in Newport District, Manchester, where he sexually assaulted and raped her.

The police launched a probe that led to Griffiths’ arrest.

His court date is being arranged.

