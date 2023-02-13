Manchester United defeats Leeds United

Black Immigrant Daily News

Marcus Rashford continue his rich vein of form as Manchester United overcame Leeds United 2-0 in a hard-fought English Premier League match at Elland Road in Leeds yesterday.

The England forward headed in his 13th goal in 15 games in all competitions since the World Cup from Luke Shaw’s pinpoint cross, before Alejandro Garnacho sealed victory for Manchester United in the closing stages.

The result leaves Leeds United 17th in the table, one point above the relegation zone, while Manchester United move up to second, a point above Manchester City having played two games more.

Three first half goals helped Manchester City see off Aston Villa 3-1 in their first game since being accused of more than 100 rule breaches by the Premier League.

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com