Mandeville Art Fair opens November 10 Loop Jamaica

After a two-year break because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 29th staging of the annual, fund-raising Mandeville Art Fair hosted by the Roman Catholic Diocese opens Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the St John Bosco Auditorium in Hatfield, Manchester.

The fair will run for three days with proceeds going to a number of charities and institutions which are supported and run by the Roman Catholic Church.

Organisers say tickets for opening night, which includes a cocktail reception starting at 6 pm, will cost $2,500. Entry for the remaining days will be free of cost with doors being opened to the public at 10:00 am.

According to Marcia Tai Chun, Committee Member, responsible for Sponsorship Coordination, opening night guests will be feted to an open wine bar and exquisite hors d’oeuvres, as well as a visual feast for the eye, with over 500 pieces of art in various formats of artistic expression.

The craft fair will offer crafts, jewellery, pottery and plants on sale, face painting, bounce-a-bout and a children’s craft workshop.

There will also be the announcement of the Julie Lyn Memorial Scholarship recipient for a deserving Edna Manley College Student.

The Mandeville Art Fair Charity event has been supporting Diocesan Charities and poor relief activities, since the Art Fair’s inception in 1991 by the first Bishop of Mandeville, Paul M. Boyle and a handful of faithful friends.

Beneficiaries of the 2022 Art Fair include Mustard Seed Communities, St. John Bosco, basic schools’ several primary schools, homework centres and medical clinics and outreach programmes to those most in need in the parishes of Manchester and St Elizabeth and Clarendon.

It is the stellar social event on the calendar for Mandeville and it has so many benefits, including raising money for charity and highlighting young Jamaican artists, and well-established ones as well. It is definitely a feast of Jamaican art. On Friday we will invite art students, from surrounding areas get a lesson about art,” Tai Chun said.

Tai Chun said the Mandeville Art Fair is committed to fostering the growth of Jamaican Art and artists. To this end, by special invitation, art students and teachers from Manchester and surrounding parishes have been invited to view the exhibition and interact with Jamaican artists to discuss the creative process and techniques.

Additionally, at the Craft Fair and Family Fun-day, children will be provided with the opportunity to participate in the Children’s Craft Workshop.