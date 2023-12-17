Mandeville mayor urges motorists to cooperate with traffic changes Loop Jamaica

Mandeville Mayor Donovan Mitchell is appealing to motorists to cooperate with the new traffic arrangements under the Mandeville Traffic Management Improvement Plan, saying the changes are geared towards regulating traffic flow in the town.

There have been mixed views from motorists who traverse through the Manchester parish capital about the new traffic arrangements since they took effect on Sunday, December 10.

Some motorists and pedestrians have complained of greater congestion in some areas.

In addressing the concerns at the Manchester Municipal Corporation’s monthly meeting on Thursday, Mitchell underscored the importance of the traffic changes.

“We have never intended to solve the traffic problem in Mandeville. It is to regulate the traffic in Mandeville,” Mitchell declared.

As of Sunday, December 10, Caledonia Road now functions as a one-way corridor from the direction of Scotiabank to the New Green Road intersection.

Prior to the change, Caledonia Road was operated as a two-way corridor.

“When you look on the Caledonia Road side, we had to free up the traffic, especially for the hospital (stretch), as people were always saying that it is difficult to get to the (Mandeville Regional) hospital, because there are more than 10 plazas on that side, and vehicles keep coming in and out across the traffic, and so, we had to regulate that,” Mitchell explained.

“I dare say that people (are) quarrelling about the hospital being (along) a one-way (corridor). KPH (Kingston Public Hospital) is (on) a one-way (corridor), Medical Associates is on a one-way (corridor)…,” he pointed out.

While the facts may not support the mayor on those two assertions, he contended that the truth is, persons want to get where they want to go without looking at the importance of the general traffic changes.

Mitchell said the implementation of traffic lights will also aid in further regulating traffic in the town.

In the interim, he is pleading with the public to be patient.

“I’m going to ask everyone just to bear with us as we look at spreading the town now, and look at urban planning.

“So, we just got to understand and learn how to use what we have until we can get it perfected,” said Mitchell.

He also appealed to the councillors in the parish that whenever they make their comments about the traffic changes, they should take into account that it is part of urban planning.

Other changes through the Mandeville Traffic Management Improvement Plan include the opening of the median along Main Street to allow traffic from North Race Course Road and at Villa Road.

The section of Manchester Road between Scotiabank and Sinclair’s Bargain Centre has also been converted into a one-way stretch.