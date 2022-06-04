Mane ‘will do what people of Senegal want’ | Loop Jamaica

Sadio Mane will follow the wishes of the Senegalese people when it comes to making a decision over his Liverpool future.

The 30-year-old was strongly linked with a switch to Bayern Munich in the days leading up to Liverpool’s 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in last week’s Champions League final.

Mane, who has 12 months remaining on his Anfield contract, vowed to provide an update on his future following that showdown at the Stade de France.

And speaking at a news conference on Friday while away on Senegal duty, Mane offered a further indication that his future lies away from the Premier League club.

Asked about a poll run by a local newspaper in which the majority of people wanted him to leave Liverpool, Mane replied: “I’m on social media and I see the comments.

“Isn’t it between 60 to 70 per cent of Senegalese want me to leave Liverpool? I will do what they want. We will see soon.

“Don’t be in a hurry because we will see this together. The future will tell us.”

Mane played 51 games for Liverpool in the 2021-22 season – only 10 players across Europe’s top five leagues played more – scoring 23 goals and assisting two more.

He has scored 90 Premier League goals for Liverpool since his debut in August 2016, a tally only Jamie Vardy (104), Mohamed Salah (118) and Harry Kane (134) can better.

The ex-Southampton man also represented Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year and scored the penalty that clinched shoot-out success against Egypt in the final.

Senegal, who beat the same opponents in March’s World Cup qualifying play-off, are back in action on Saturday with an AFCON qualifier against Benin.