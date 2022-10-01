Manhunt for driver who struck down pedestrian in Trelawny and fled Loop Jamaica

The Trelawny police are now searching for the driver of a black Toyota motorcar that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian along the Wiltshire main road in the parish.

The deceased has been identified as Leroy Samuels of Wiltshire, Trelawny.

Reports are that at about 3:30 am on Thursday, the pedestrian was hit along the roadway by a motor vehicle which reportedly initially stopped but sped off.

This followed a motor vehicle collision along the same corridor on Sunday, August 7, which left a man and a woman dead

The deceased, in that incident, were identified as 31-year-old Cherylee Payne, a hairdresser of Lilliput, and 24-year-old Maurice Thomas of Rose Heights, both in St. James.

Reports from the Falmouth police were that at about 3:00 am, a Mazda Demio motorcar was traveling to Montego Bay, when on reaching a section of the Wiltshire main road, the motorcar collided in a Hino motor truck, which was parked on the left of the roadway.