Manhunt launched for man on most wanted list in St James Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is presently involved in an intensive pursuit operation against a wanted man in St James Parish. Oshane Francis, also known as ‘Brukhand’, is now the division’s most wanted criminal, following the death of, Nester ‘Zaddo’Gallimore.

The operation is focused around the Rosemount area, where authorities have already seized a vehicle known to have been used by Francis. As the operation continues to unfold, the Divisional Commander and his team are encouraging all citizens within the Rosemount community to remain

The JCF remains committed to maintaining the peace and safety in the parish and the broader Jamaican community. We are urging persons to report any suspicious activities or individuals observed in and around the Rosemount area. Any relevant information can be relayed to the JCFthrough the NIB Tip Line at 811, Crime Stop at 311, Police Emergency at 119 or the nearest police station.