Manhunt on after over $8m stolen from remittance agency in St Mary | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Manhunt on after over $8m stolen from remittance agency in St Mary | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

‘Made in JamRoc’ bash for Bounty Killer on Sunday

Manhunt on after over $8m stolen from remittance agency in St Mary

401 persons arrested for illegal guns, ammo this year, says Commish

Major gun bust: 3 high-powered weapons, 2 pistols seized

No bail for people on murder, gun charges

St James man electrocuted while picking breadfruit

Burrowes scores dramatic one-stroke victory at national golf trials

World’s largest plant is a vast seagrass meadow in Australia

Scammers, hitmen on radar: More quick response teams coming – JCF

BOJ engages banks after recent phishing, smishing, vishing attacks

Tuesday Jun 07

25?C
Jamaica News

Theives spray-paint cameras in heist

Loop News

30 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Criminals stole approximately J$8 million from a remittance agency in Oracabessa, St Mary on Tuesday.

Reports from the police are that the criminals spray-painted CCTV cameras and prised grilles apart to access the remittance agency.

A breakdown by the police indicated that the thieves stole J$6,422,146, US$5,935, CAD$700; ?1,720, and EUR670.

Reports are that at about 3:28 am, a passerby called the police after noticing that the building had been broken into.

On the arrival of the lawmen, it was observed that the culprits spray-painted the CCTV cameras with black paint and prised the grille.

They then gained entry to the vault and stole the money before escaping. A search has since been launched to locate the criminals.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

‘Made in JamRoc’ bash for Bounty Killer on Sunday

Jamaica News

Manhunt on after over $8m stolen from remittance agency in St Mary

Jamaica News

401 persons arrested for illegal guns, ammo this year, says Commish

More From

Jamaica News

Businessman calls for the hiring of skilled persons without degrees

In declaring that many people without degrees are “extremely skilful”, Amber Group Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dushyant Savadia, says it time for both the private and public sector in Jamaica

Jamaica News

See also

Student apprehended after ‘fight, assault’ of female teacher at school

A male student at a high school in Kingston was taken into police custody and charged after reportedly assaulting a teacher on Monday.
Reports from a source close to the investigation are that

Sport

Briana Williams runs wind-aided 10.91 in 1st round at Jubilee Series

Olympic relay gold medallist Briana Williams ran a wind-assisted 10.91 seconds (3.4m/s) to dominate her preliminary round heat of the women’s 100m at the JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series at the Ashen

Jamaica News

Cops find gun in 15-y-o schoolgirl’s bag

A 15-year-old schoolgirl was detained by police Monday after a firearm was found in her school bag during a routine spot check in Kingston.

Reports are that the teenager, who attends Camperdo

Sport

Thompson-Herah wins 100m in Rabat in 10.83

Jamaica’s double Olympic 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, who had maintained on the eve of competition that she was “not in the best shape” nevertheless delivered a smooth performance at

Caribbean News

Dominican Republic cabinet minister killed in office

The Dominican Republic’s minister of the environment and natural resources was shot and killed in his office on Monday, according to officials.
Authorities said Orlando Jorge Mera was shot by an un

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols