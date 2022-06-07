Manhunt on after over $8m stolen from remittance agency in St Mary | Loop Jamaica

Criminals stole approximately J$8 million from a remittance agency in Oracabessa, St Mary on Tuesday.

Reports from the police are that the criminals spray-painted CCTV cameras and prised grilles apart to access the remittance agency.

A breakdown by the police indicated that the thieves stole J$6,422,146, US$5,935, CAD$700; ?1,720, and EUR670.

Reports are that at about 3:28 am, a passerby called the police after noticing that the building had been broken into.

On the arrival of the lawmen, it was observed that the culprits spray-painted the CCTV cameras with black paint and prised the grille.

They then gained entry to the vault and stole the money before escaping. A search has since been launched to locate the criminals.