Manhunt on for driver who fatally struck 5-y-o child in Clarendon Loop Jamaica

The Clarendon police are now searching for a motorist who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a five-year-old boy along the Bunkers Hill main road in Clarendon on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Demarvy Davey, a student of Bunkers Hill Primary School and a resident of Broadleaf in Frankfield, Clarendon.

Reports are that about 3:17 pm on Wednesday, the child was struck by an out-of-control white Toyota Probox motorcar as he was walking along the road with his mother.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop, and fled the scene.

The car was later found abandoned in another area of the parish.

Little Demarvy was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police investigators suspect that speeding on the part of the motorist resulted in the child being mowed down while crossing the roadway.