Manhunt on for gunman who shot victim during attempted robbery Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Police investigators in St Thomas have launched a manhunt for a gunman who shot and injured a man during an attempted robbery along the Spring Garden main road in the parish on Friday.

The injured man has been hospitalised in stable condition.

Reports are that about 8am on Friday, the man was walking along the roadway when he was pounced upon by an armed man, who attempted to rob him.

In response, the victim ran, but was shot in the leg by the hoodlum.

The attacker then made his escape.

The wounded man was subsequently assisted to the hospital, where he remains admitted.

