Manning Cup 2023: Byfield’s strike seals victory for KC over Hydel Loop Jamaica

Kingston College (KC) inched closer to securing a spot in the second round of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Hydel High in their return leg match at the Stadium East field on Thursday.

The match was among five that concluded prematurely earlier in the week as a result of lightning and inclement weather.

In the other matches that were completed on the day, Calabar achieved a commanding 7-0 victory over Penwood High, Campion College whipped Pembroke Hall High 5-0, and Jose Marti secured a 2-0 triumph against Waterford High.

The KC vs Hydel match was locked at 0-0 on Tuesday when lightning forced the game to end prematurely in the 30th minute. When play resumed on Thursday, KC found the decisive goal in the 83rd minute courtesy of Deshawn Byfield.

This Group A clash had been highly anticipated, as Hydel, after initially beating KC 4-0 in the first leg at the Royal Lakes field, had the points deducted for fielding ineligible players, resulting in KC being awarded a 3-0 victory.

This win marked the sixth consecutive victory for KC, placing them atop the group with a perfect 18 points, six points ahead of second-place Calabar, who have earned 12 points from five games. Hydel slipped to third place with nine points from five games.

Both Calabar and Hydel High are now set to face each other twice in a fierce battle for the second spot in the group.

Meanwhile, in Zone F, Jose Marti High and Campion College closed the gap on leaders St George’s College.

Jose Marti secured a 2-0 victory over Waterford, solidifying their second spot with 12 points, trailing St George’s College, who have 15 points.

Campion College, with their 5-0 victory over Pembroke Hall, are in third place in the group with 10 points, while Waterford sit in fourth with seven points.

Eight other matches that were interrupted by lightning and rain are scheduled to be completed on Friday.

Those matches are:Innswood vs Norman Manley at Chedwin Park (scores tied at 0-0)Dunoon Technical vs Greater Portmore at Excelsior High School (Dunoon leading 1-0)Papine High vs Wolmer’s Boys at Papine High (scores tied at 0-0)Vauxhall High vs Donald Quarrie at Vauxhall (scores tied at 0-0)Tivoli Gardens vs Meadowbrook High at Tivoli High (Tivoli leading 3-1)

Additionally, the day will feature three rescheduled matches.

Those matches are:STATHS vs Clan Carthy High at Boys’ Town fieldBridgeport High vs Cedar Grove High at Dunbeholden Tarrant High vs Excelsior High at Tarrant

All matches are scheduled to start at 3:30 pm.