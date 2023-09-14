Manning Cup 2023: Eltham High crush Greater Portmore 12-0 Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Manning Cup 2023: Eltham High crush Greater Portmore 12-0 Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Local authorities reporting increase in calls to Crime Stop

Domestic dispute turns deadly; man fatally stabbed, 42-y-o female held

Saint Lucia Kings beat Guyana Amazon Warriors to qualify for playoffs

Manning Cup 2023: Eltham High crush Greater Portmore 12-0

JFDF is back, kicks things off with ‘fare play’ on Water Lane

Cops probing whether deceased gunman was former ‘Clans’ accused

Stay mosquito-free with these organic homemade remedies

Labour Ministry warns of possible construction work job scam

13-y-o booked for burglary, larceny after $180k found in his ceiling

Reggae Girlz squad announced for Olympic playoff against Canada

Friday Sep 15

26?C
Loop Sports

11 hrs ago

In Thursday’s ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup action, only three matches took place, and it was Eltham High that seized the spotlight, delivering a resounding 12-0 victory over Greater Portmore High at the Royal Lakes field.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Steven Bull notched four goals as Eltham High hammered Greater Portmore High 12-0 in their ISSA Digicel Manning Cup encounter at the Royal Lakes field on Thursday to secure their second straight victory.

Only three games were played and Steven stole the spotlight with his four-timer. He scored in the 41st, 47th, 66th, and 76th minutes and was ably assisted by Santana Headley who bagged a three-timer in the 49th, 71st, and 93rd minute.

Anika Murphy scored twice in the 29th and 40th minutes.

An own goal by Bobby Scott in the 37th and Daniel Reid in the 62nd completed the rout for Eltham as Greater Portmore finished the game with 10 men after Orlando Angel received a red card in the 51st minute.

Eltham which got three points from Denham Town which turned up without a match card on Monday, lead Group C with six points.

Haile Selassie High also moved to six points following their 2-0 win over Dunoon Technical but are second on goal difference.

Jonathan Grant High moved into the third spot on three points following a 5-2 win over Denham Town.

Friday matches:

Group BJamaica College vs CumberlandKingston Technical vs Meadowbrook High Tivoli Gardens vs Spanish Town High

Group EHoly Trinity High vs Norman Manley HighInnswood High vs Mona HighSt Catherine High vs St Mary’s College

All matches are scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm.

Related Articles

Sport

September 14, 2023 01:53 AM

Sport

September 13, 2023 06:20 PM

Sport

September 10, 2023 02:59 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Local authorities reporting increase in calls to Crime Stop

Jamaica News

Domestic dispute turns deadly; man fatally stabbed, 42-y-o female held

CPL

Skipper Sikandar Raza expresses relief as Kings secure playoff spot

More From

Jamaica News

See also

Passenger dies after being thrown from car in dramatic Kingston crash

Devon Edwards of Port Royal, Kingston died as a result of a motor vehicle crash on the Sir Florizel Glasspole main road in the parish on Tuesday, September 12.
Reports from the Harbour View police

Business

Standard and Poor’s upgrades Jamaica to historic BB-

Outlook remains stable

Jamaica News

Tips to protect the family from mosquitoes amid rising dengue cases

With Jamaica being placed on high alert for the possible risk of a dengue fever outbreak, health officials are encouraging citizens to play their part in destroying mosquito breeding sites.
Dengue

Jamaica News

13-y-o booked for burglary, larceny after $180k found in his ceiling

A 13-year-old boy of a Clarendon address was charged with burglary and larceny following an incident in his community on Tuesday, September 12.
Reports are that about 6pm, the victim realised that

World News

Captured fugitive planned to head to Canada or Puerto Rico

They caught him just in time.
After eluding a police dragnet in southeastern Pennsylvania for two weeks, escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante could sense authorities were closing in. He knew he had t

Jamaica News

Health Ministry alerts Jamaicans to the upcoming flu season

The Ministry of Health & Wellness is reminding the public of the impending Influenza (Flu) season, which normally starts in October.
The Flu is an acute viral infection that spreads easily from

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols