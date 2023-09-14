Manning Cup 2023: Eltham High crush Greater Portmore 12-0 Loop Jamaica

Steven Bull notched four goals as Eltham High hammered Greater Portmore High 12-0 in their ISSA Digicel Manning Cup encounter at the Royal Lakes field on Thursday to secure their second straight victory.

Only three games were played and Steven stole the spotlight with his four-timer. He scored in the 41st, 47th, 66th, and 76th minutes and was ably assisted by Santana Headley who bagged a three-timer in the 49th, 71st, and 93rd minute.

Anika Murphy scored twice in the 29th and 40th minutes.

An own goal by Bobby Scott in the 37th and Daniel Reid in the 62nd completed the rout for Eltham as Greater Portmore finished the game with 10 men after Orlando Angel received a red card in the 51st minute.

Eltham which got three points from Denham Town which turned up without a match card on Monday, lead Group C with six points.

Haile Selassie High also moved to six points following their 2-0 win over Dunoon Technical but are second on goal difference.

Jonathan Grant High moved into the third spot on three points following a 5-2 win over Denham Town.

Friday matches:

Group BJamaica College vs CumberlandKingston Technical vs Meadowbrook High Tivoli Gardens vs Spanish Town High

Group EHoly Trinity High vs Norman Manley HighInnswood High vs Mona HighSt Catherine High vs St Mary’s College

All matches are scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm.