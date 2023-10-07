Manning Cup 2023: Hydel clinch crucial victory at Calabar Loop Jamaica

Hydel High revived their prospects of advancing to the second round of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory at Calabar High on Saturday.

In a resilient performance, Hydel managed to secure the win even after finishing the match with only 10 players.

Isaac Clarke gave Calabar a 15th-minute lead but former Calabar student Omario Henry equalized for Hydel in the 29th minute. Deshawn Henry delivered a heart-wrenching winning goal that left the home fans in silence.

This victory proved to be critical for Hydel, as a defeat would have essentially dashed their hopes of automatic qualification to the next round. Instead, they surged ahead of Calabar into the second spot in the group standings on goal difference. Both teams now have 12 points from six games, trailing Group A leaders Kingston College (KC), which have 18 points.

Charlie Smith, which overcame Camperdown High 2-1 on Friday, currently occupy the fourth spot with nine points, also from six games.

With four more rounds of games remaining, and another encounter between Hydel and Calabar on the horizon, the battle to secure the second qualifying spot alongside KC promises to be intense.

Meanwhile, in Group F, St George’s College took a significant step towards the second round with a convincing 3-0 triumph at Waterford High. This marked their sixth consecutive victory, putting them at the top of the group with a perfect 18 points, boasting an impressive record of 35 goals scored and only two conceded.

Campion College moved into the second spot in the group with 13 points after a 1-0 win against Jose Marti High, which dropped to third place with 12 points.

In Group G, St Jago High recorded a commanding 4-0 victory over Ascot High at Dunbeholden, solidifying their second-place position with 15 points. Wolmer’s currently lead the group based on goal difference.

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Group ACalabar 1 Hydel 2

Group FJose Marti o Campion 1Waterford 0 St George’s College 3

Group GAscot 0 St Jago High 4