Manning Cup 2023: JC and Jonathan Grant score dominant wins Loop Jamaica

Defending champions, Jamaica College (JC), and Jonathan Grant High secured resounding victories in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition on Thursday.

JC delivered a commanding 7-0 victory against Spanish Town High on their home turf, while Jonathan Grant High dominated Greater Portmore High 8-0 at the Royal Lakes Field.

Jonathan Grant with their fifth win from eight games jumped into second spot in Group C with 17 points, two behind leaders Haile Selassie High on 19 and two ahead of Eltham High on 15 points in third spot.

Both Haile Selassie and Eltham have an upcoming game that could potentially alter the dynamics of the group as the top two teams strive to secure a place in the second round.

In Group B, the plot thickened significantly as the leaders, Tivoli Gardens High, suffered a 3-1 defeat at their home ground against Kingston Technical High, narrowing their lead to just one point. Presently, Tivoli Gardens High stand at 16 points from seven games, while JC have moved to 15 points from six games.

Kingston Technical High moved into third spot with 15 points from seven games. Unfortunately, Spanish Town’s slim chances of advancing have been dashed, as they remain in the fourth position with a mere five points.

Cumberland High celebrated their first victory of the season by convincingly defeating Meadowbrook High 4-0. However, they continue to anchor the bottom of the group with just three points. Meadowbrook, on the other hand, occupy the fifth spot with four points to their name.

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Group BTivoli Garden High 1 Kingston Technical 3JC 7 Spanish Town High 0Cumberland High 4 Meadowbrook High 0

Group CGreater Portmore High 0 Jonathan Grant High 8

FRIDAY’S MATCHES

Group DCedar Grove High vs STATHSExcelsior High vs BridgeportClan Carthy vs Tarrant High

Group FPembroke Hall High vs ArdenneCampion College vs Jose Marti HighSt George’s College vs Waterford High