Manning Cup 2023: KC dominate Camperdown, secure spot in second round Loop Jamaica

Kingston College (KC) secured their place in the second round of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition with a commanding 5-0 victory over Camperdown High at Stadium East on Saturday.

With their seventh win in eight games, KC consolidated the top spot in Group A with 22 points, four clear of second-place Hydel High, which triumphed 6-0 over Penwood High.

The scoring for KC began in the 19th minute when Mario Swaby Jnr found the net. Captain Robert Seow added to their lead in the 37th minute with a headed goal. Demario Dailey, coming off the bench, netted twice in the 44th and 68th minutes, while Alex Heslop sealed the victory in the 51st minute.

Charlie Smith High moved into the third position in the group with 15 points following a 2-1 victory at Calabar High 2-1, which slipped into fourth place with 13 points and are in a precarious position regarding qualification for the second round, with only two sets of games remaining.

The top two teams from each group, in addition to the four best third-placed teams (totaling 16 teams), will advance to the second round.

In Group B, defending champions Jamaica College surged to the top with 18 points following a convincing 4-0 away win against Tivoli Gardens, which slipped two spots to third position on 16 points.

Kingston Technical, which triumphed 7-1 over Cumberland High, are also on 18 points but standing in second place based on goal difference.

Group G witnessed Wolmer’s Boys, who have already qualified, defeating Papine High 4-0 at Heroes Circle and maintaining their lead with 24 points. St Jago High retained their second-place position with 21 points after a 3-0 win over Ascott High, securing their place in the second round as well.

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Group AKingston College 5 Camperdown 0Calabar 1 Charlie Smith 2

Group BTivoli 0 Jamaica College 4Kingston Technical 7 Cumberland 1

Group CJonathan Grant 2 Eltham 2

Group ESt Catherine 2 Norman Manley 0

Group GSt Jago 3 Ascott 0Wolmer’s 4 Papine 0