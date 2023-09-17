Manning Cup 2023: McLean’s strike leads KC to victory against Calabar Loop Jamaica

Former champions Kingston College (KC) rebounded from their opening day loss with a 1-0 win over Calabar High in their Group A ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup match at the Stadium East field on Saturday.

One of the two remaining players from last year, Jaheim McLean, netted the winner for KC with a long-range effort in the 55th minute, to decide a close encounter.

KC which lost 4-0 to Hydel High, moved to three points the same as third-placed Calabar but fourth on goal difference.

The group favourites Hydel were leading Camperdown High 5-1 when lightning brought a premature end to the game.

Charlie Smith were leading Penwood High 3-0 when rain also interrupted the game.

It was a cruel win for KC in a group considered to be the ‘group of death’ and newly appointed head coach Vassell Reynolds was pleased.

“Overall I think it was a good performance although there are some areas we still need to work on. We were hell-bent on getting a result from this game from the fact that we would have lost that first game,” said Reynolds. “I thought the boys played well and we were deserved winners. This victory meant a lot for us, give our confidence some boosts.”

Andrew Price, head coach of Calabar, said his team fought bravely.

“I thought we gave as good as we got. It was an even contest. We dominated for various periods throughout the game,” said Price. “I thought it was a defensive error that decided the game, it was a deflected shot which our keeper should have done better with. But all in all, the players gave a good account of themselves.”

Meanwhile in Group D, St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) moved to the top with six points following a 4-0 mauling of Clan Carthy High. Excelsior High also moved to six points with a 7-0 demolition of Tarrant High.

In Group F, St George’s College edged Campion College 2-1 and gained sole leadership of the group with six points. Waterford High slipped into second spot on four points with a 3-0 win over Ardenne High.