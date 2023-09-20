Manning Cup 2023: St Catherine, Hydel, and Mona secure dominant wins Loop Jamaica

St Catherine High, Hydel High, and Mona High all secured big victories in Wednesday’s round of matches in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition.

Dwight Gentles scored four goals to lead St Catherine High to a 7-0 hammering Edith Dalton High at St Catherine High School.

Gentles’ four goals pushed his season tally to 11 goals from three games. Jaque Watson, Romain Walters, and Kadean Young also got onto the scoresheet for St Catherine as they consolidated the top spot in Group E with a maximum of nine points while scoring 20 times.

Mona High also moved to nine points with a 9-1 mauling of St Mary’s College at Mona High School while in the other Group E fixture Innswood High notched their first win by beating Holy Trinity High 2-0 at Chedwin Park in St Catherine.

Over in Group A, Hydel High continued their good form by dispatching Penwood High 10-0 at Maverly Football Club to remain at the top of the group with six points from two games.

Calabar High rebounded from Saturday’s defeat to Kingston College (KC) and moved into the second spot following a 3-0 victory against Charlie Smith High in the second game of a doubleheader at the Anthony Spaulding Complex.

Jahvel Watson (20th), Fitzroy McLeod (79th), and Kimani Thompson (90+2) scored for Calabar High.

KC stayed in the fourth spot on goal difference after they defeated Camperdown High 2-0 in the opening game at the Anthony Spaulding Complex. Thirteen-year-old Kelvin Brown scored one of the goals for KC.

Brown formerly of Naggo Head Primary and renowned as a 200m, and 400m sprinter, who recently won the KSAFA Under-13 Golden Boot, waltzed past three defenders to score KC’s first goal in the 20th minute. Alex Hislop had opened the scoring in the fourth minute.

Meanwhile, defending champion Jamaica College whipped Spanish Town High 3-0 for their third win to move to nine points in Group B.

Excelsior High whipped Cedar Grove Academy 7-0 in Group D as Richard Harris grabbed a three-timer. It was Excelsior’s third consecutive win.

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

GROUP APenwood 0 Hydel 10Camperdown 0 KC 2Charlie Smith 0 Calabar 3

GROUP BSpanish Town 0 JC 3Meadowbrook 3 Cumberland 2

GROUP DExcelsior 7 Cedar Grove 0Bridgeport 2 Clan Carthy 1

GROUP EMona 9 St Mary’s College 1St Catherine 7 Edith Dalton 0Innswood 2 Holy Trinity 0