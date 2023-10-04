Manning Cup 2023: St George’s continue winning streak at Ardenne Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Manning Cup 2023: St George’s continue winning streak at Ardenne Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

JCF, Cayman cops in talks after gun linked to murders in Jamaica

‘Slickianna’ murder accused denied bail, again

GISCAD Jamaica Limited’s GeoTrac Solutions: More than just tracking

Another youngster reportedly sets a positive example at school

Champions League: Newcastle beat PSG 4-1; Man City, Barcelona also win

Road deaths surpass the 300 mark despite fewer crashes – RSU

Manning Cup 2023: St George’s continue winning streak at Ardenne

Wray & Nephew Fight Night Series debuts first female bout

One child still in hospital after eating ganja-laced sweets

CariCRIS upgrades regional scale credit ratings to Supreme Ventures

Thursday Oct 05

23?C
Loop Sports

11 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

St George’s College’s Brian Burkett (left) and Ardenne High’s Jayden Thompson battle for possession during their Group F matchup in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition held at Ardenne High on Wednesday.

The North Street-based St George’s College won the game 3-0, further solidifying their undefeated start to the season.

Following this triumph, St George’s College have amassed a perfect 15 points from five games, establishing a commanding lead in the group. They currently enjoy a six-point advantage over second-place Jose Marti, which have tallied nine points from four games.

Meanwhile, Ardenne High find themselves second from the bottom with a total of three points from six games.

Related Articles

Sport

October 1, 2023 01:45 AM

Sport

September 28, 2023 05:53 PM

Sport

September 27, 2023 02:28 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

JCF, Cayman cops in talks after gun linked to murders in Jamaica

Jamaica News

‘Slickianna’ murder accused denied bail, again

Jamaica News

GISCAD Jamaica Limited’s GeoTrac Solutions: More than just tracking

More From

Jamaica News

Digicel gifts tuition assistance to BB Coke High hero boys

In joining Jamaica’s celebration of the selfless act of bravery and kindness by five students of the BB Coke High School in St Elizabeth, Digicel on Tuesday invited the boys to its corporate offic

See also

Jamaica News

‘Clans’ trial ends: More prison time for furniture maker, ex-soldier

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes on Tuesday afternoon wrapped up sentencing for the seven remaining members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang, handing down sentences ranging from 21 months to 16 ye

Sport

Hayley Matthews extends her reign as No. 1 T20I allrounder

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews has consolidated her position as the top-ranked allrounder in the ICC rankings. This achievement comes on the back of her remarkable performances, including an impr

Sport

Manning Cup 2023: St George’s continue winning streak at Ardenne

St George’s College’s Brian Burkett (left) and Ardenne High’s Jayden Thompson battle for possession during their Group F matchup in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition held at Ardenne High on Wed

Jamaica News

Cops ‘making strides’ in case of Paulwell’s missing daughter, her mom

The ongoing probe into the disappearance of the daughter of Phillip Paulwell, the Member of Parliament for East Kingston and Port Royal, and her mother, is “going well”, according to Deputy Commission

Jamaica News

No sign of dancehall artiste ‘Medikk’, says DCP Fitz Bailey

The police appear to have hit a brick wall in their search for missing dancehall artiste and social media personality Stephany Williams, more popularly known as ‘Medikk’.
Medikk has been missing si

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols