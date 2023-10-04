Manning Cup 2023: St George’s continue winning streak at Ardenne Loop Jamaica

St George’s College’s Brian Burkett (left) and Ardenne High’s Jayden Thompson battle for possession during their Group F matchup in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition held at Ardenne High on Wednesday.

The North Street-based St George’s College won the game 3-0, further solidifying their undefeated start to the season.

Following this triumph, St George’s College have amassed a perfect 15 points from five games, establishing a commanding lead in the group. They currently enjoy a six-point advantage over second-place Jose Marti, which have tallied nine points from four games.

Meanwhile, Ardenne High find themselves second from the bottom with a total of three points from six games.