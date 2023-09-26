Manning Cup 2023: STATHS dominate with a 7-0 victory over Cedar Grove Loop Jamaica

Last season’s beaten finalists St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) maintained their exceptional form by soundly defeating Cedar Grove High 7-0 in an ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup Group D match at Bumper Hall on Tuesday.

With the victory, the Phillip Williams-coached STATHS rattled up their fourth consecutive win to be on a maximum of 12 points and sit atop of the group on goal difference over Excelsior High.

STATHS have now scored a league-high 26 goals in just four matches while maintaining a clean sheet. Leon Brown and Richard Livingston contributed two goals each, while Alexavier Gooden, Dwayne Atkinson, and Kevin Hall also found the back of the net.

Former champions Excelsior High are keeping pace with STATHS, securing their fourth victory by defeating Bridgeport High 2-0 at Royal Lakes field. They have netted 19 goals while conceding only one.

Bridgeport High, languishing in third place with six points, now face an uphill battle to catch up with the leaders.

The stage is now set for an eagerly anticipated top-of-the-table clash between STATHS and Excelsior this weekend, a match that could go a long way in determining the eventual group winner.

In another Group D match, Clan Carthy secured their first win of the season by narrowly defeating Tarrant High 1-0. This victory propelled them two places up the standings to fourth, with three points, just ahead of Tarrant High on goal difference.

On Monday, St. Jago High emerged victorious over Wolmer’s Boys with a 2-0 scoreline, propelling them to sole leadership in Group G with nine points from three games. Wolmer’s Boys trail closely with six points, just ahead of Vauxhall High, who have accumulated four points.

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Group BCumberland 0 Spanish Town 2

Group DBridgeport 0 Excelsior 2St Andrew Tech 7 Cedar Grove 0Tarrant 0 Clan Carty 1

Group ESt Mary’s College 0 Holy Trinity 7

WEDNESDAY’S MATCHES

Group ACharlie Smith vs KC at Calabar at 1:30 pmCalabar vs Hydel at Calabar at 3:30 pm

Group BTivoli vs Meadowbrook at 3:30 pmJC vs Kingston Technical at 3:30 pm

Group CDunoon vs Denham Town at 3:30 pmGreater Portmore vs Jonathan Grant at 3:30 pmEltham vs Haile Selassie at 3:30 pm

Group EMona vs Edith Dalton James at 3:30 pmInnswood vs Norman Manley at 3:30 pm

Group FArdenne vs Campion at 3:30 pmJose Marti vs St George’s College at 3:30 pmPembroke Hall vs Waterford at 3:30 pm

Group GVauxhall vs St Jago at 3:30 pmAscot vs Wolmer’s Boys at Ferdie Neita Park at 3:30 pmDonald Quarrie vs Papine at Harbour View Mini Stadium at 3:30 pm