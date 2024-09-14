Manning Cup 2024: KC, St George’s College and JC cruise to big wins

Kingston College (KC) thrashed Cumberland High 18-0 at Stadium East on Saturday in a dominant display on matchday seven of the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/Digicel Manning Cup football competition.

The emphatic victory came just five days after the 16-time champions were held to a surprising 2-2 draw by Penwood High in their season opener. With this result, KC now leads Zone C on goal difference, tied on four points with Penwood, Campion College, and Jose Marti, but boasting a superior goal difference of 18, 13 more than second-place Penwood.

KC were ruthless from the start, netting three goals in the first 11 minutes and leading 9-0 by half-time. Deshawn Byfield and Kajay Fletcher both scored four goals, while Kimani Reece and Kamaul Patterson added hat tricks. Damaine Smith and Christano Myers also contributed to the scoreline.

KC will face Jose Marti next at Stadium East on Tuesday, while Cumberland, who have yet to earn a point and have conceded 22 goals, will take on Penwood at Maverly Football Club.

Elsewhere, defending champions Jamaica College (JC), the winningest school in the competition with 31 titles, continued their strong start with an 11-0 demolition of Ascot High, just days after their 9-0 victory over Pembroke Hall. With two wins from two games, JC lead Zone F on six points, ahead of Excelsior and Ascot, both on three points. JC’s next match will be against Excelsior on Thursday at home.

St George’s College also enjoyed a resounding 10-0 win over Papine High, following their 2-0 win against Holy Trinity in their opener. The victory puts the 22-time champions, St George’s College, at the top of Zone G with six points, level with St Catherine High, who also have two wins but trail on goal difference.

In the ISSA/WATA daCosta Cup, Glenmuir High continued their perfect start, defeating local rivals Garvey Maceo 2-0 in May Pen, thanks to goals from Ricardo Binns and Orel Miller.

Glenmuir now lead Zone I with nine points, while Garvey Maceo dropped to third after their first loss. Foga Road climbed to second with seven points after a 6-0 win over Porus High.

The Manning’s School and St Mary High were the standout performers in the rural area competition. Manning’s secured a 9-0 win over Godfrey Stewart High to top Zone C with six points, while St Mary High earned an 8-1 victory away at Iona High to move to second in Zone M, behind Port Antonio High.

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Manning CupKC 18, Cumberland 0STATHS 1, Calabar 0JC 11, Ascot 0Excelsior 7, Bridgeport 1Holy Trinity 0, St Catherine 4Papine 0, St George’s College 10

daCosta CupVere Technical 0, Kemps Hill 2Maldon 0, Cornwall College 1Herbert Morrison 3, St James 1Green Pond 3, Irwin 3Anchovy 1, Rusea’s 0Grange Hill 1, Black River 2Manning’s School 9, Godfrey Stewart 0Spot Valley 2, Cedric Titus 0Holland 0 William Knibb 5STETHS 1 Lacovia 1B.B. Coke High 0 Munro 1Newell 0, Maggotty 2Alphansus Davis High 0, Holmwood 1Lennon 0, Clarendon College 2Glenmuir 2, Garvey Maceo 0Fogo Road 6, Porus High 0Robert Lightbourne 1, Yallahs 6Morant Bay 1, Happy Grove 3Iona 1, St Mary High 8St Mary Technical 1, Titchfield 1Port Antonio 2, Wycliffe Martin High 0