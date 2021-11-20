Manning Cup: JC beat Charlie Smith to secure 1st victory of the season | Loop Jamaica

Defending champions Jamaica College (JC) kept their season alive with a comprehensive 2-0 win over Charlie Smith High on matchday six of the 2021-22 ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition on Saturday.

The game was the second of a Group ‘A’ doubleheader at the Ashenheim Stadium at JC.

Goals by Giovanni Mittoo and a penalty by captain Duncan McKenzie gave JC their first win from three games. They hold won fifth place in the seven-team group on four points.

Charlie Smith High, which entered the day atop the group, remained on six points and dropped to third place.

Kingston Technical High School (KTHS) and St George’s College secured victories on the day to join Charlie Smith High on six points.

KTHS carved out a 5-0 victory over Kingston High in the first game at the Ashenheim Stadium to jump to the top of the group courtesy of goal difference.

Marjuan Aldridge scored twice for KTHS with further goals coming from Beeko Smythe, Quewayne Hudson, and Mario Mattis.

St George’s College edged Bridgeport High 1-0 at Prison Oval in Spanish Town to hold down second place. Brian Burkett scored the all-important goal.

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Manning Cup

Group A

Kingston High 0 Kingston Technical 5

JC 2 Charlie Smith 0

Bridgeport 0 St Georges College 1

daCosta Cup

Group B

Godfrey Stewart 1 Frome 3

Green Island High 2 Green Pond High 1

Rusea’s 2 Mannings School 2

Group C

Lacovia 1 B.B. Coke 2

Munro 2 STETHS 1

Group D

Bellefield High 1 Christiana High 1

Belair High 2 Alston High 0

Manchester High 7 deCarteret College 0

Group F

Old Harbour High 0 Vere Technical High 1

Foga Road High 1 Central High 0

Group H

St Mary High 0 Ocho Rios High 6

Dinthill Technical 4 McGrath High 0