Manning Cup: JC hit 13 past St Mary’s College season opener Loop Jamaica

Last season’s beaten finalists Jamaica College (JC) hammered St Mary’s College 13-0 in their opening Group B fixture of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition on Tuesday.

Jhavier Lynch, Dillion John, and Donte Campbell all grabbed two goals each on matchday three as JC, the winningest school in the competition with 30 titles, ran riot on their home ground at Old Hope Road.

In the other Group B games, St Jago High opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Cedar Grove Academy and St Catherine High started with a 3-0 win over Holy Trinity High.

Over in Group E, Mona High also secured a big victory with a 9-0 thrashing of Kingston High in their opening game of the season while Wolmer’s Boys’ School defeated Camperdown High 2-0 in their opening game.

Over at Excelsior High, Campion College and Clan Carthy battled to an exciting 2-2 draw in the first of a Group F doubleheader.

Kai Myles netted both goals for Campion College in the 38th and 63rd minutes while Naeem Walsh in the 12th and a 45th-minute penalty by Justin Patterson had twice given Clan Carthy the lead.

In the second encounter, Excelsior High scored a last-minute goal to snatch a 2-2 draw with Kingston Technical High School.

Richard Andrews gave Excelsior a 37th-minute lead but goals from Tedane Williams (48th minute) and Jadean Forbes (53rd minute) pushed the visiting Kingston Technical to the verge of victory, but that was not to be as Nickalia Fuller struck with basically the last kick of the match for a share of the points.

Over in Group D, St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 win over Norman Manley High and Jonathan Grant edged Dunoon Park Technical 1-0.

The competition continues on Thursday.

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Group B Jamaica College 13 St Mary’s College 0St Jago 2 Cedar Grove 0Holy Trinity 0 St Catherine 3

Group D Jonathan Grant 1 Dunoon Technical 0Norman Manley 0 St Andrew Technical High 2Tarrant 2 Spanish Town 1

Group E Mona High 9 Kingston High 0Wolmer’s Boys 2 Camperdown 0

Group FCampion College 2 Clan Carthy 2Excelsior 2 Kingston Technical 2

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Group AArdenne vs KCMeadowbrook vs St George’s CollegeWaterford vs Calabar

Group CCharlie Smith vs Bridgeport HighEdith Dalton vs Tivoli HighHaile Selassie vs Vauxhall

Group FClan Carthy vs Kingston Technical at Alpha InstituteCampion vs Jose MartiExcelsior vs Cumberland High

All matches are scheduled to start at 3:30 pm.