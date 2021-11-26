Manning Cup: JC hit St George’s College for six | Loop Jamaica

Defending champions Jamaica College (JC) finally hit top form in the 2021-22 ISSA Digicel Manning Cup football competition by hammering many-time champions St George’s College 6-0 on matchday nine at the Stadium East field on Friday.

Captain Duncan McKenzie led the way for the 22-time champion with a hat-trick. McKenzie’s goals came in the 11th, 25th, and 39th minutes. Dwayne Pennycook (15th), Dwight Merrick (52nd), and Tarick Ximines (63rd) got the other goals.

With the victory, 30-time champion JC jumped from fifth to third in Group A with seven points and to get back into contention for a spot in the quarterfinals. They are just two points adrift of the leader Kingston Technical High School (KTHS).

In the curtain-raiser, Charlie Smith High reignited their hopes with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Calabar High to join leaders KTHS on nine points but second on goal difference.

The top two teams in each of the three groups will advance to the quarter-final along with the best two third-place teams.

Charlie Smith High (nine points) have only a game remaining and could fall out of the top two as both KTHS (nine points) and JC (seven points) have two more games to wrap up their preliminary round matches.

Calabar High slipped to sixth position on four points and in real danger of advancing from the group.

In the third Group ‘A’ match, Kingston High and Bridgeport High battled to a 0-0 draw at Prison Oval in Spanish town in a result that did little for both chances of advancing from the group.

Meanwhile, Wolmer’s Boys officially registered their first win of the campaign with a 3-0 whipping of Clan Carthy High in the lone Group C match at the Ashenheim Stadium at Jamaica College.

Wolmer’s had defeated St Mary’s College 13-0 but that result was ruled null and void because of the withdrawal of that school.

The Heroes’ Circle-based school is up to three points from two games to hold on to fourth spot. Kingston College (KC) lead the group with nine points ahead of both St Catherine High and Mona on four points each.

MANNING CUP

Friday’s results

Group A

Charlie Smith 1 Calabar 0

St George’s 0 Jamaica College 6

Kingston High 0 Bridgeport High 0

Group C

Clan Carthy 0 Wolmer’s 3

Saturday’s games

Group B

Dunoon vs Tivoli at Stadium East – 12:00 pm

STATHS vs Excelsior at Stadium East – 3:00 pm

St Jago vs Jose Marti at Prison Oval – 12:00 pm

Jonathan Grant vs Camperdown at Prison Oval – 3:00 pm

Group C

Papine vs St Catherine High at Jamaica College – 3:00 pm

DACOSTA CUP

Friday’s results

Group B

Manning’s 2 Petersfield 0

Godfrey Stewart 3 Green Island High 0

Frome Tech 0 Rusea’s High 1

Group D

Belair High 0 Bellefield High 1

Alston High 0 Manchester High 12

Group F

Vere Technical High 3 Kemps Hill 1

Foga Road High 1 Garvey Maceo 3

Central High 1 Old Harbour High 3

Group H

St Mary High 0 Brown’s Town High 7

Saturday’s games

Group A

Spot Valley vs Cornwall College at Irwin – 1:15 pm

Irwin vs St James High at Irwin at – 3:30 pm

William Knibb vs Maldon at William Knibb – 1:15 pm

Holland vs Herbert Morrison at William Knibb – 3:30 pm

Group C

Munro vs B.B. Coke at STETHS – 1:15 pm

Lacovia vs Maggotty at STETHS – 3:30 pm

STETHS vs Mt. St. Joseph at Kirkvine – 1:15 pm

Group E

Claude Mckay High vs Denbigh High at Glenmuir – 1:15 pm

Glenmuir vs Clarendon College at Glenmuir – 3:30 pm

Lennon High vs Edwin Allen High at Edwin Allen/Turners Field – 3:30 pm

Group G

Paul Bogle vs Seaforth High at York Oval – 3:30 pm

Happy Grove High vs Port Antonio High at Lynch Park – 3:30 pm

Group H

Ocho Rios High vs York Castle High at Drax Hall – 1:00 pm

Dinthill Tech vs Charlemont High at Drax Hall – 3:00 pm