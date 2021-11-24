Manning Cup: KC beat Wolmer’s 2-0 to take control of Group C | Loop Jamaica

Kingston College (KC) defeated Wolmer’s Boys 2-0 on matchday eight of the 2021-22 ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition at the Stadium East field on Wednesday to take a stranglehold on Group C.

KC, which were registering their third consecutive win, moved to a maximum of nine points and established a five-point lead atop of the group.

The 15-time champions will be hard to deny top position and are basically through to the quarterfinal with two games remaining.

Christopher Pearson opened the scoring in the 21st minute before captain Jerome Barclay double the advantage in the 39th minute as his effort took a wicked deflection on its way in.

Wolmer’s Boy, who defeated St Mary’s College 13-0 only to have that result ruled null and void because of the withdrawal that school, are now without a point in what is their first game.

In the other Group C encounter, St Catherine High and Mona High battled to a 0-0 draw in the first game at the venue. Both teams are on four points with Mona in second spot based on a better goal difference.

Over in Group B, Camperdown High made it four wins in a row with a 2-1 victory over Tivoli Gardens High in the first game of a doubleheader at the Ashenheim Stadium at Jamaica College (JC).

The East-Kingston-based Camperdown moved to a maximum of 12 points courtesy of goals from Giovanni Morgan (62nd) and Devonte McCrea (84th).

Kirshawn Allen had levelled the score for Tivoli Gardens in the 68th but could not prevent them from suffering their first loss of the season.

As a result of the defeat, Tivoli Gardens dropped to fourth spot with seventh points.

Jonathan Grant High remained in second spot on eight points following a 1-1 draw with Excelsior High, which are in third place with seven points.

In the second game at the Ashenheim Stadium, St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) defeated Jose Marti 4-0 and moved to five points in fifth spot and with some work to do in making the top three.

MANNING CUP

Wednesday’s results

Group B

St. Jago 3 Dunoon 0

Jonathan Grant 1 Excelsior 1

Tivoli 1 Camperdown 2

STATHS 4 Jose Marti 0

Group C

St Catherine High 0 Mona 0

Wolmer’s 0 Kingston College 2

DACOSTA CUP

Wednesday’s results

Group A

Irwin High 3 Maldon 0

St James High 0 William Knibb 1

Cornwall College 2 Holland High 0

Herbert Morrison 5 Spot Valley 1

Group C

B.B. Coke 0 Maggotty 1

STETHS 2 Lacovia 1

Mt. St Joseph 0 Munro 4

Group E

Lennon High 5 Claude McKay High 1

Clarendon College 3 Denbigh 0

Edwin Allen 2 Glenmuir 0

Group G

St Thomas Technical 2 Happy Grove 0

Paul Bogle High 3 Port Antonio 0

Group H

Brown’s Town 0 Dinthill 4