Manning Cup: KC, Excelsior secure convincing quarter-final victories | Loop Jamaica

Kingston College (KC) and Excelsior High kicked off their ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup Group 2 quarterfinal schedule with convincing wins at the Stadium East field on Saturday.

Fifteen-time champions KC blanked three-time champions, Charlie Smith, 3-0 while Excelsior dismissed Kingston Technical High School (KTHS) 3-1.

Christopher Pearson opened the scoring for KC in the 10th minute with a beautiful curling effort from 25 metres, his fifth goal of the season, while Ronardo Burgher and substitute Demario McCarthy added the other goals in the second half.

Burgher headed home a Jerome Barclay corner kick in the 67th minute for his second goal of the season, after joining the team only last week.

McCarthy got his goal in the 86th minute as KC, which won the last of their 15 titles in 2018, recorded their sixth consecutive win.

Charlie Smith played the last 15 minutes with 10 men after defender Dacquan Green was red-carded for elbowing Burgher.

In the opening game at the venue, seven-time champions Excelsior proved too much for KTHS.

Jevaughnie Simms gave Excelsior a 28th-minute lead tapping home after goalkeeper Kerron Grant failed to gather a long-range effort that bounced just in front of him.

KTHS equalized shortly after as Maquan Aldridge pounced on a miskick by a defender, turned beautifully, and slotted past goalkeeper Michael Clarke in the 35th minute.

Onando Calame restored Excelsior’s lead in minute 64 before Jhevan Smith put the icing on the cake with an 87th-minute strike.

The quarterfinal round comprises two groups of four teams each, and at the end of the round, the top two teams from each group will contest the semifinals.

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Manning Cup

Group 2

Excelsior 3 KTHS 1

Kingston College 3 Charlie Smith 0

daCosta Cup

Group 1

William Knibb 0 Edwin Allen 2

Dinthill Technical 4 Christiana 0

Group 2

Mannings School 3 Vere Technical 2

Happy Grove 1 Munro College 1

Group 3

STETHS 6 St Thomas Technical 1

Garvey Maceo 2 Frome Technical 0

Group 4

Clarendon College 2 Cornwall College 1

Manchester High 4 McGrath High 0