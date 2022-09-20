Manning Cup: Mona take control of Group E with big win over Camperdown Loop Jamaica

Four days after their match against Papine High was overshadowed by violent clashes on the field, Camperdown High suffered an away 9-2 defeat against Mona High on matchday seven of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition on Tuesday.

The victory carries Mona High to a maximum of nine points from three games and firmly on top of Group E.

Wolmer’s Boys’ School jumped into second spot, also on nine points, following a 2-0 win over Papine High. Hydel High whipped Kingston High 7-1 to be in the third spot on six points.

Over in Group F, Excelsior High surged to the top of the group with seven points from three games following a 2-1 victory against Clan Carthy High.

Campion College’s good start to the season continued with a 2-1 victory against Cumberland High, a result that pushea them into the second spot with five points.

Kingston Technical slipped to third spot on four points after they crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Jose Marti High.

There is a surprise leader in Group C as Haile Selassie stunned Tivoli Gardens High 3-1 and jumped to the top with seven points. Charlie Smith defeated Edith Dalton James 3-1 and moved into the second spot also with seven points while Bridgeport High are third on four points following a 2-2 draw against Vauxhall High, which gained their first point of the season.

In the lone Group B game, St Catherine High edged St Jago High 1-0 to assume sole leadership with seven points from three games.

Tuesday’s results

Group BSt Catherine High 1 St Jago 0

Group CCharlie Smith 3 Edith Dalton James High 1Tivoli High 1 Haile Selassie 3Vauxhall High 2 Bridgeport High 2

Group EHydel High 7 Kingston High 1Mona High 9 Camperdown High 2Papine High 0 Wolmer’s Boys 2

Group FClan Carthy 1 Excelsior 2Cumberland 1 Campion College 2Jose Marti 1 Kingston Technical 0

Wednesday’s matches

Group ACalabar vs ArdenneKC vs Meadowbrook at Stadium EastWaterford vs St George’s College

Group BSt Mary’s College vs Cedar Grove AcademyHoly Trinity High vs JC at Winchester Park

Group DSpanish Town High vs Norman Manley at Prison OvalSTATHS vs Jonathan Grant

All games are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm.