Manning Cup Shot of the Day: Cheeky play | Loop Jamaica

Manning Cup Shot of the Day: Cheeky play
Manning Cup Shot of the Day: Cheeky play

Mona High’s Zhaine Pinnock (left) makes a cheeky play to beat St Catherine High’s Romaine Walters during a Group C match of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition at the Stadium East field on Wednesday.

The game ended in a 0-0 draw. Both teams are on four points but Mona hold down second place based on a better goal difference.

Kingston College, which defeated Wolmer’s Boys 2-0 in the first game at the venue, lead the group with a maximum of nine points.

The Shot of the Day was captured by Loop News photographer Marlon Reid.

