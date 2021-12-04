Manning Cup Shot of the Day: Ease off! | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Manning Cup Shot of the Day: Ease off!
Manning Cup Shot of the Day: Ease off!

Jamaica College’s Jhavier Lynch (left) and Bridgeport High’s Neil-J Johnson fight for possession on the last day of preliminary round action in Group ‘A’ of the 2021-2022 Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association/Digicel Manning Cup competition on Saturday.

JC confirmed their spot in the quarter-finals with a 5-0 victory over the Portmore-based school at the Stadium East field. The victory pushed JC from second to first place. They completed their first-round schedule with 13 points, one ahead of second-place Kingston Technical High School (KTHS), which suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Calabar High at Prison Oval in Spanish Town.

The Shot of the Day was captured by Loop News photographer Marlon Reid.

