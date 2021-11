Darren Chinnon of Calabar High beats the diving goalkeeper Jahiem Williams of Bridgeport High from the penalty spot during their ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football game at the Stadium East field on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Chinnon scored a hat-trick to lead Calabar to a 5-0 victory. The Shot of the Day was captured by Loop News photographer Marlon Reid.