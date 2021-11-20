Manning Cup Shot of the Day: Goalkeeper versus striker | Loop Jamaica

Kingston Technical High School (KTHS) Tedane Williams attempts to go round Kingston High goalkeeper Marvin Fagan during a Group ‘A match of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition at the Ashenheim Stadium at JC on Saturday.

KTHS carved out a 5-0 victory to jump to the top of the group courtesy of goal difference. They are on six points from three matches, the same as second-place St George’s College and third-place Charlie Smith High.

The Shot of the Day was captured by Loop News photographer Marlon Reid.