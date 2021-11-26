Manning Cup Shot of the Day: Hat-trick man Duncan McKenzie | Loop Jamaica

Captain Duncan McKenzie scored a hat-trick to lead reigning champions Jamaica College (JC) to a 6-0 hammering of St George’s College on matchday nine of the 2021-22 ISSA Digicel Manning Cup competition at the Stadium East field on Friday.

McKenzie’s goals came in the 11th, 25th, and 39th minutes. Dwayne Pennycook (15th), Dwight Merrick (52nd), and Tarick Ximines (63rd) got the other goals.

With the victory, 30-time champion JC jumped from fifth to third in Group ‘A’ with seven points to get back into contention for a spot in the quarterfinals.

In the photo above, McKenzie celebrates one of his goals.

The Shot of the Day was captured by Loop News photographer Marlon Reid.