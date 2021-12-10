Manning Cup: STATHS, JC off to good starts in quarterfinal round | Loop Jamaica

Reigning champions Jamaica College (JC) and St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) secured perfect starts to the quarterfinal round of the 2021-2022 ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition on Friday at the Stadium East field.

STATHS scored a convincing 4-1 victory over St Catherine High in the opening game to jump to the top of Group 1, while JC blanked Mona High 2-0 in the second game.

Both schools are on three points, but STATHS lead the four-team group courtesy of a better goal difference.

The quarterfinal round comprises two groups of four teams each, and at the end of the round, the top two teams from each group will contest the semifinals.

Omar Laing led STATHS with a hattrick in the 18th, 36th, and 79th minutes while his strike partner Omar Reid scored the other goal in the 75th minute.

Fourteen-year-old Dwight Gentles got a consolation goal for St Catherine High in the 86th minute.

In the second game, captain Duncan McKenzie celebrated his birthday with a spirited display and opened the scoring for JC from the penalty spot in the 54th minute. Chevron Phillips put the icing on the cake in the 68th minute, as JC dominated the second half and were deserved winners over Mona.

Meanwhile, the quarterfinal round of the daCosta Cup kicks off on Saturday with eight games across the four groups.

The four group winners will contest the semifinals.

SATURDAY’S MATCHES

Manning Cup

Group 2

Excelsior vs Kingston Technical at Stadium East – 1:00 pm

Kingston College vs Charlie Smith at Stadium East – 3:00 pm

daCosta Cup

Group 1

William Knibb vs Edwin Allen at Green Pond – 3:00 pm

Dinthill Technical vs Christiana at Drax Hall – 3:00 pm

Group 2

Mannings School vs Vere Technical at Manchester – 3:00 pm

Happy Grove vs Munro College at York Oval – 3:00 pm

Group 3

STETHS vs St Thomas Technical at York Oval – 1:00 pm

Garvey Maceo vs Frome Technical at STETHS – 3:00 pm

Group 4

Clarendon College vs Cornwall College at STETHS – 1:00 pm

Manchester High vs McGrath High at Drax Hall – 1:00 pm