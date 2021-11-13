Manning Cup: Wolmer’s whip St Mary’s College 13-0 on matchday 2 | Loop Jamaica

Wolmer’s Boys’ School announced themselves in the 2021/22 ISSA Digicel Manning Cup with a thumping 13-0 win over St Mary’s College on matchday two at the Stadium East field on Saturday.

With the big win, the Heroes Circle-based school jumped to the top of Group C with three points and a massive goal difference.

Kingston College (KC), the 2018 champions, had to toil hard for a 2-0 win over Mona High in the second Group C encounter at the venue.

With the score at 0-0, KC missed a penalty as Khalifa Richards booted his shot high but recovered with two late goals courtesy of Jaheem Johnson and Romario Campbell.

St Catherine High clipped Clan Carthy High 1-0 and joined both Wolmer’s and KC on three points but are third on goal difference in the seven-team group.

In Group A, former champions Charlie Smith High had to come from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Kingston Technical High at the Ashenhiem Stadium at Jamaica College.

Jeadine Forbes gave Kingston Technical a ninth-minute lead through a freekick, but Damar Brown replied for Charlie Smith with two goals in the 69th and 90+2 minutes for the win.

In the second Group A match, St George’s College clipped Kingston High 2-1 and joined Charlie Smith atop of the standing that includes defending champion Jamaica College and the impressive Calabar High, which are on a point each.

Dushane Derville opened the scoring for St George’s College in the 17th minute before Joshua Johnson doubled the advantage in the 30th minute. Kimani Farquharson replied for Kingston High with the goal of the match, a stunning strike just before halftime.