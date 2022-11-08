Man’s body dumped on George Lee Boulevard in Portmore Loop Jamaica

The body of an unidentified man was thrown from a car on George Lee Boulevard in Portmore, St Catherine on Monday.

The constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit confirmed the body dump.

The body was described as being of brown complexion, medium build about 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) long and sporting a low cut hairstyle.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 10pm, a passer-by saw the body being thrown from a Toyota Probox motor car and alerted them.

On their arrival, the scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem.

Detectives assigned to the St Catherine South Police Division are investigating.