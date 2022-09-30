Man’s body found inside barrel with throat slashed Loop Jamaica

The shirtless body of a man was found inside a barrel at a section of Hellshire main road in St catherine on Thursday afternoon.

The body, with the throat slashed, was reportedly discovered by a passerby about 3:50pm.

The deceased individual had still not been identified up to late Thursday.

“A passing cyclist saw the barrel and alerted a police team which was conducting operations in the area,” head of the St Catherine South Police, Senior Superintendent of Police Christopher Phillips, said.

He added: “The throat was slashed, the body was shirtless, and the lower body was clad in a pair of jeans.”

The area was cordoned, and following investigations, the body removed.

The St Catherine South police are investigating.