Manual for household workers and employers in Jamaica launched | Loop Jamaica

As part of its continued efforts to formalize the Household Worker sector across the island; the Jamaica Household Workers Union (JHWU) launched an official handbook to educate and guide domestic service providers and their employers on the rights and responsibilities of both parties.

Coming at a pivotal moment for the JHWU, the unveiling of the “Manual for Household Workers and Employers in Jamaica” is a culmination of the extraordinary efforts of The Union and its stakeholders in the advocacy for the protection of the rights of the essential domestic workers against exploitation, violence and harassment from their employers.

The “Manual for Household Workers and Employers in Jamaica” provides Household Workers with comprehensive and detailed resources on matters concerning: the Laws and Household Workers in Jamaica, International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention 189, Rights and Responsibilities of Household Workers among others. The Manual is sponsored by the International Domestic Workers Federation (IDWF).

Additionally, Domestic Workers and their Employers are encouraged to access the digitized copy of the handbook by visiting the JHWU website at www.jhwu.org.

On International Domestic Workers Day (June 16), JHWU Board Members, representatives, key stakeholders and specially invited guests commemorated 31 years of the sector-defining advocacy of the Union led by its indomitable president, Shirley Pryce.

Pryce was lauded for her perseverance in driving sustainable, systemic and actionable change for the estimated 58,000 to 100,000 Household Workers across Jamaica, the majority being women.

“We have been fighting for the empowerment and rights of Domestic Workers for a long time. The JHWU has made many strides, and there is still much more to go. It [the manual] is a tool that is very important for the employee and the employer, as an organization we implore the employers and Trade Unions to work with us, support us…when we work together we can achieve more,” explained a visibly elated Pryce.

The “Manual for Household Workers and Employers in Jamaica” provides domestic workers and employers with useful tools and templates outlining the best practices and recommendations relevant to Jamaica in keeping with international industry standards that enables Decent Work for Household Workers.

While sharing details of the upcoming public awareness campaign for the handbook, Gender and Development Consultant Imani Duncan-Price explained, “We want the messages of respect and value of what Domestic Workers mean to families. Todays’ theme is not by chance, Domestic Workers power the economy allowing so many of us to do what we do in other spaces in our society. We must honour them and do what is right by them. We want this public awareness campaign to inspire hope and the right action for these essential people”.

Minister Labour and Social Security Karl Samuda, enthusiastically endorsed the initiative. In addition, the Bureau of Gender Affairs (BGA), long-standing partner, continues to provide solid and consistent support to the JHWU.

Currently, the Jamaica Household Workers Union has 13 Chapters across the island.

“The JHWU has been an incredible support for me. Pryce has been such an inspiration to us all and has been able to mentor our Union’s future leaders. It is so important for us as JHWU members to ‘big up’ ourselves and the work we have each put in to allow our jobs in the home to be recognised this way,” stated Princess Jackson a Member of the JHWU since 2008.

The Jamaica Household Workers Union is an affiliate of the International Domestic Workers Federation (IDWF); The International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco and Allied Workers’ Association (IUF); Caribbean Domestic Workers’ Network and the Association of Women’s Organisations in Jamaica (AWOJA).