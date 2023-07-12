Many Jamaicans not testing for COVID-19, says Tufton Loop Jamaica

The country is currently seeing an increase in the positivity rate for COVID-19.

This means that for the number of tests done, the proportion of positive cases is on the rise. Despite the increase, Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton said that overall, the actual numbers are not showing a consistent increase and remain relatively low.

He was speaking Tuesday in the House of Representatives where he cautioned that COVID-19 was still present in the country and those persons most at risk should take precautions, including the wearing of masks in public spaces.

Tufton shared that over the past four weeks, there has been an average of 87 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the average seven-day positivity rate being 22 per cent.

“This is clearly higher than what we would like to see; ideally, of course, none, but on average of about five per cent (is ideal),” he said.

He also said that the circulating variant is the highly transmissible omicron variant and its sub-variants. This is based on the testing of samples in March and April.

Tufton told the House that generally, hospitals in Jamaica are experiencing an increase in admissions, with the Southern Regional Health Authority and the Western Regional Health Authority at 149 per cent and 94 per cent of their respective capacities.

The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) and the North East Regional Health Authority are at 68 per cent and 63 per cent of their respective capacities.

However, in SERHA, Spanish Town Hospital and Kingston Public Hospital are at 95 per cent and 100 per cent of their respective capacities, and The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) is at 100 per cent of its capacity. The Accident and Emergency Department at the UHWI is also experiencing an increase in admissions.

The health and wellness minister said that overall, COVID-19 admissions in hospitals are low, with less than 20 per cent of isolation spaces occupied. He said an average of 100 patients are recorded daily since January this year. The number includes both suspected and confirmed cases.

The trend shows that the proportion of confirmed cases has shown an increase over the last month from 12 confirmed cases on June 12 to 35 cases on July 10. Of that number, 13 were moderately ill and one critically ill. There were no severely ill patients.

The minister admitted that not many Jamaicans were getting tested for COVID-19.

“I should add… that many persons are not testing, and the mantra around living with COVID means that many people, even if they have a particular condition, more often than not attempt to treat it at home, and so this doesn’t necessarily mean that these are all the numbers…” Tufton said.

He said the Ministry of Health & Wellness continues to encourage Jamaicans to observe the infection prevention and control protocols, as any increase in cases could lead to an increase in admissions to hospitals.

He reminded that persons at increased risk, including the elderly and those with co-morbidities, should take extra precautions, including increased hand washing and the wearing of masks.

And, Tufton is encouraging persons to take both the influenza and COVID-19 vaccines.

As of July 10, Jamaica had recorded a total of 155,455 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,586 related deaths. There have been nearly seven million confirmed deaths worldwide.