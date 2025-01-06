‘Many J’cans deported from US last week were for immigration offences’

The vast number of the approximately 56 Jamaicans who arrived in Jamaica on Thursday after being removed from the United States, had committed immigration offences.

Of the overall number, four had served time for murder.

Despite these offences, Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks, said returning citizens should be welcomed to the country of their birth.

"We must make it very clear that every Jamaican is going to be welcomed home for whatever reason they have to return," said Marks during her monthly 'Let’s Connect' conversation town hall that was held via Zoom on Thursday.

Concerns have escalated about Jamaicans who are in the US illegally due to a mass deportation order of undocumented migrants by US President Donald Trump.

The Jamaican Government has insisted that the flight that arrived in the country with deportees on Thursday was not part of any such mass deportation campaign by the US, but part of a routine monthly arrangement.

According to Marks, three of the more than 50 returned Jamaicans were detained by law enforcers on arrival in Jamaica.

"They had, I think, 56 persons on the flight for Jamaica. Of that number, there were four persons who had served time for murder. Most of the others, it was (for) immigration offences," she said.

"Three persons were taken into custody for further investigation because of the screening process that happens when you go to Jamaica," Marks informed.

Despite those developments, the ambassador argued that there is no need for the public to panic.

"So, this sort of panic and labelling of Jamaicans who are going home, I want us to really not do that, because if you have committed an offence here in the US by overstaying your visa, or (by) working, and the process has been put in place where you have committed an offence here and you're repatriated to Jamaica, it doesn't mean you're a criminal in Jamaica.

"... And to label people deportees and stop them from being able to have a good life being back in their country and back in their homes, it is a problem," Marks indicated.

"So, I really want us to give thought to how we are creating a sense of panic," she urged.

Marks cited a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) document revealing that approximately 1.45 million individuals from 180 countries are slated for deportation. She said this figure includes 5,120 Jamaicans, who, although not currently in detention, have been flagged for removal by ICE.

That number of Jamaicans represents only about 0.5 per cent of the total number of overall individuals listed for removal, Marks reported.

Jamaica's National Security Council (NSC) is currently monitoring the developments relative to deportation, and is expected to craft responses to the overall development in the days to come.

Despite attempts by Jamaican officials to downplay local concerns about the intended deportations to the country, some stakeholders have been pointing to the potential effects of such removal proceedings on the island's crime problem.