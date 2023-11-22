March 2024 return date for cops charged re tiler’s bribery-murder saga Loop Jamaica

A March 21, 2024 mention date has been set for three policemen who have been implicated in the 2022 killing of a tiler whose death allegedly resulted from his refusal to pay a bribe, to return to court.

The law enforcers – constables Purcell Carter and Kemar Dennis and Corporal Miguel Ebanks – had their bails extended as a result of the new court date.

When the case was mentioned in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston last week, prosecutors advised that disclosure of all the documents in the case was not completed.

Additional time was given for this to be done by the presiding judge.

The three lawmen are charged with murder, shooting with intent and other offences in relation to the fatal shooting of Phillip Wallace at East Kirkland Heights in St Andrew on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Ebanks was further charged with two counts of committing an act of corruption, contrary to section 14(1)(a) of the Corruption (Prevention) Act.

It was reported that Wallace was shot dead while outside a bar in his community of Green Glide Close in Red Hills, St Andrew on July 16, 2022.

A woman escaped serious injury during the gun attack.

It is alleged that the policemen requested $100,000 from Wallace to drop a case against him.

A report was made to the Constant Spring Police Station and a corruption probe was subsequently launched relative to the three lawmen.