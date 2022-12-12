Marchand Football League Elects New Executive – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

On Saturday December 3rd, 2022, the affiliates of the Marchand Football League (MFL) held its Ordinary Congress where a new executive was elected to manage the affairs of the League. The Congress was held in accordance with the constitution of the Marchand Football League.

The procedure was facilitated in the presence of an independent Elections Officer with all four (4) affiliates of the Marchand Football League present with a minimum of two delegates each.

The following individuals have been duly selected to serve in the respective capacity of the Marchand Football Leagues Executive.

President– Mr. Anthony John

1st Vice President– Mrs. Sabina Charles-Kirton

2nd Vice President– Ms. Emily Remy

Treasurer– Ms. Mary Roberts

Secretary– Mr. Kurt Weekes

Assistant Secretary – Mr. Nicholas Sydney

Public Relations Officer– Mr. Duran Lloyd

Trustee– Dr. Owen Gabriel

Trustee– Mr. Desmond Sydney

The new MFL Executive will serve for a 2-year tenure commencing 2022 to 2024.

“We will work together with all the affiliates to build capacity and to ensure the growth and development of the Marchand Football League,” said newly elected President, Mr. Anthony John

The Marchand Football League thanks the St. Lucia Football Association (SLFA), the past Marchand Football League Executive, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Clubs, Officials, Players and the Community of Castries East for their support and look forward to a favorable and productive sporting relationship for the duration of our tenure.

SOURCE: Marchand Football League

