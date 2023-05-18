Margaritaville Turks stock spike 30% on Wednesday Loop Jamaica

Traders will put Margaritaville Turks (MTL) under pressure Thursday as its order queue lacks support following its 30 per cent spike in value yesterday.

The jump in price up by one-third led Wednesday’s advancers on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

The rise, however, came with just one unit of MTL trading throughout the entire trading session on Wednesday. The MTL market queue shows a chasm between the buyers and sellers. Holders of MTL shares want to sell at $18.99 but buyers are only willing to spend $14.86.

Even after the spike on Wednesday, the stock still lost 3 per cent in value year to date.

Also on the day, Cargo Handlers gained 10 per cent to $16.05, and Everything Fresh gained 10 per cent to $1.89.

Top decliners were JPS preference down 11 per cent to $89.94 and Knutsford Express down 8.0 per cent to $10.06.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 114.63 points (0.03 per cent) to close at 345,682.27 points and the volume traded amounted to 14,755,023 valued at $104,955,210.78.

The JSE Main Index declined by 54.13 points (0.02 per cent) to close at 333,991.90 points and the volume traded amounted to 11,799,520 valued at $97,792,014.81.

Additionally, the Junior Market Index advanced by 18.04 points (0.49 per cent) to close at 3,719.15 points and the volume traded amounted to 2,955,503 valued at $7,163,195.97.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 3.55 points (1.48 per cent) to close at 236.38 points and the volume traded amounted to 455,073 valued at $31,453.89.

The JSE Financial Index advanced by 0.07 points (0.09 per cent) to close at 75.43 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,548,247 valued at $55,237,780.96.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 97 stocks of which 44 advanced, 33 declined and 20 traded firm.

On Wednesday the volume leaders were TransJamaican Highway, Wigton Windfarm and Derrimon Trading.