Marginal declines in English language, mathematics results in CSEC Loop Jamaica

Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams, says nine subject areas recorded an over 80 per cent pass rate in the 2022 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC).

However, the pass rates for Jamaican candidates in English language and mathematics declined marginally.

Williams, on Wednesday, provided a preliminary analysis report of the CSEC and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) exams that were sat by Jamaican students in May and June.

According to her, mathematics and English language recorded percentage passes of 37.2 per cent and 69.9 per cent, respectively.

“When we compare these average attainment rates with those that we saw in 2021, there was a one percentage point decrease in mathematics and 3.4 percentage point decrease in English language,” Williams outlined.

The nine subjects that produced over 80 per cent rates are: agricultural science (double award); agricultural science (single award); electronic document and preparation management (EDPEM); family and resource management; food, nutrition and health; industrial technology – building; office administration; physical education and sports; and principles of business.

In relation to the science subjects, 75.9 per cent of students who sat biology passed with a grade one, two or three.

The other science subjects saw: chemistry recording a 56.3 pass rate; human and social biology, 61.9 per cent; integrated science, 53.4 per cent; and physics, 62.2 per cent pass rate.

Williams said 46,727 candidates from both public and private schools were registered for 34 CSEC subjects, and approximately 91 per cent of those candidates sat the exams.

Of the 42,488 candidates who sat the CSEC exams, 76.7 per cent of them passed with at least one subject from grades one through to three.

For public schools alone, Williams informed that 30,331 students were registered for the CSEC exams, of which 28,227 or 93.1 per cent actually sat the exams.

“… And 83.5 per cent passed at least one subject with grades one to three,” she stated.

For CAPE, Williams shared that of the 35 subjects entered in the May/June 2022 sitting, Unit One had an average pass rate improvement in 15 subjects, while Unit Two saw an average pass rate improvement in 18 subjects.

“There was a total 49,417 subject entries for Units One and Two, and that was an almost eight per cent decline when compared to what happened in 2021.

“Of that number, 93 per cent of the subject entries were sat, with an average pass rate of 88.5 per cent, meaning 88.5 per cent of students who sat the subject entries were successful,” she explained.

A further breakdown showed that 94.2 per cent of students who sat CAPE Unit Two subjects were awarded grades one to five.

For Unit One, 87.3 per cent of candidates passed at least one unit.

Several subjects had very high percentage of students who were awarded grades one to five.

In Unit One, the subjects were: French, 100 per cent; physics, 96 per cent; geography, 95.3 per cent; Literatures in English, 95.5 per cent; Caribbean Studies, 92.7 per cent; digital media, 93.6 per cent; and entrepreneurship, 91.2 per cent.

For Unit Two, high pass rates were achieved in: performing arts – dance and drama, 100 per cent; physical education and sports, 99.6 per cent; geography, 99.1 per cent; animation and gaming design, 97.8 per cent; art and design; 98.3 per cent; and chemistry, 95.1 per cent.

The external exams were administered through the Offices of the Overseas Examinations Commission (OEC).

Williams said: “Notwithstanding areas of challenges and concern, we also see some improvements and we will continue the efforts to ensure that our students are enabled to pursue their education and career goals.”

She also commended the students for completing their exams under what she described as “very trying and challenging circumstances”.

Further, she lauded the teachers and parents for supporting the children in their academic pursuits.