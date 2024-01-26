Marijuana compliance tech firm StainIQ crowned JSE Pitch Room winner Loop Jamaica

Marijuana compliance technology firm StrainIQ walked away the winners of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Regional Investment and Capital Markets Conference Pitch Room session on day two of the event.

StrainIQ was among four that pitched their business ideas in the hopes of securing funding from investors to accelerate the development and growth of their company.

The company provides seed-to-sale-track and trace services for marijuana cultivators through its cloud-based platform.

“To get your automatic compliance reports as a cultivator, you simply enter your data of what you planted and when. We will handle the generation of the reports for you. You also get good analytics so you can improve your planting efficiency, yield per strain and how you can become a better farmer,” Oswald Smith, CEO told attendees of the conference.

While conceding that his company is not the first provider of seed-to-sale software, Smith said the point of differentiation is that his software is directly tailored to the requirements of the Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA), the regulator of the local industry, therefore giving StrainIQ the edge over the competition.

“Our real competition is Microsoft Excel,” Smith said.

StrainIQ also avoids what he described as the CEO “pitfalls” of Microsoft Excel.

“When you start talking about version control, audit logs and doing your reporting, you know all the things that go wrong. So, we created a platform to handle all of that for you,” he said.

StrainIQ also provides individual records for each plant. “You can look at the record and see which growing area, drying area or storage [facility the plant was in],” he said.

Another key component of the software, he said, is that it provides an audit log for every single change that is made to that record.

“We generate all the reports for you he said. These reports are critical some of them may stop at the CLA but some go all the way to the International Narcotics Control Board, so it’s critical that these reports are done on time and that the numbers are correct,” he said.

Speaking to other revenue sources for the company, he said StrainIQ also provides tags for marijuana plants and is planning to purchase another tag-making machine with the $500,000 pitch room prize money.

“As a part of the legal framework, every plant that passes a certain stage of maturity has to have its individual plant number,” he explained noting the potential for revenue generation from tag printing.

The company currently produces 700 tags per fortnight for one of its two customers. The tags remove the incidence of errors and duplications that occur when they are written up by workers. These errors are a breach in the eyes of the CLA, he said

StrainIQ collects a monthly subscription fee from clients to use the platform.

There is also another side to the business. The Strain Genius element – which provides accounting services to cannabis growers, Smith said, likening the service to QuickBooks.

StrainIQ is targeting the 70 registered cultivators, 63 retailers and 14 processors locally, plus the over 100 entities with conditional approvals. The company further plans to target the Caribbean countries that have been opening up to marijuana operations.

Of the other companies that pitched, two were technology-based. Artel presented a platform for the preservation of life and property through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) while Ren Tech pitched a data protection tool. Outland Hurders Creamery and Farmstead, the other company, manufacturers artisan cheeses.