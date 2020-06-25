Marijuana News Today

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. June 26, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday June 26, 2020:

Dancehall artiste Aidonia has became a brand ambassador for Epican Medicinal Limited, Jamaica’s first cannabis dispensary. The entertainer has also secured his very own strain of marijuana to be produced by the team at Epican.

A study shows that less than a fifth of all owners or major shareholders in cannabis companies are people of color. Even more astonishingly, only 4.3 percent of that group were African Americans.

A bill to legalize cannabis use in Israel has been approved by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation on Sunday, passing its first hurdle on the way to becoming law.

Israeli cannabis manufacturer Univo has begun importing cannabis grown by leading international company Canopy Growth in Lesotho, Africa.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it will reduce its selling, general and administrative workforce by 25 percent immediately. Another 30 percent of production staff will be laid off from the company over the next two quarters.

The legalisation of cannabis in Bermuda will not threaten its privileged United States Customs pre-clearance system at the airport, the US Consul-General has promised.

Louisiana’s medical marijuana market is poised to grow in the wake of new legislation that allows more physicians to authorize the drug for added medical conditions.

3 CBD Oil Products Fitness Trainers are using include: 1937 Wellness CBD Comfort Cream for Muscle Spasms, Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies for Relieving Stress and Anxiety and Endoca CBD Lotion for Muscle Soreness and Inflammation.

And three marijuana stocks to look for this week are: Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB), Americann Inc (ACAN) and Leafbuyer Technologies Inc (LBUY).

